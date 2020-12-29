DECATUR — Herman Edward Karst, Jr., 69, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Brother Wayne Terry officiating. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Karst is survived by his wife of 47 years, Virginia Karst; son, Eddie Karst; granddaughter, Hermione Karst, who was the light of his world and his everything; sisters, Elizabeth Karst, Joyce Thompson (Nolin), Josephine Robbins, and Sandra Martin (Tim); lots of in-laws, nieces, and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Vivian Karst.
Mr. Karst served with Decatur Jaycees, Fairboard, and was retired from G.E.
The family requests that everyone practice social distancing and please wear a mask.
