DECATUR — Herman Hurt, 56, died October 5, 2020. Public viewing is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Reynolds Funeral Home. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday in Decatur City Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Lotteries for Oct. 10
- White House ups virus aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi
- Brosseau homer off Chapman lifts Rays over Yanks, into ALCS
- The Latest: India's caseload nears 7 million as pace slows
- West Morgan drops region game at home to Brooks
- Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford
- Austin wins big over Huntsville
- Shoals a part of Nashville's 'Big Back Yard' promotion
Most Read
Articles
- Woman fatally shot in Lawrence County
- New director: ‘I was the reason they created DYS’
- Woman: Ex-boyfriend behind 3 suspicious fires
- Morgan, Limestone counties jump to 'very high risk' for COVID-19 transmission
- Bowling wins tight race to become first Decatur mayor reelected since 1992
- Southbound I-65 traffic diverting to US 31 at Lacon because of fatal wreck
- Decatur High to go virtual Friday after principal tests positive for COVID-19
- Decatur woman arrested after fleeing police multiple times
- Bowling wins second term as Decatur mayor
- Julian Harris Elementary third, fourth grades to be virtual Thursday
Images
Videos
Commented
- Ann McFeatters: What to expect from a Trump-packed Supreme Court (4)
- Decatur council planning 23 city-funded road projects in ‘21 (4)
- Bowling wins tight race to become first Decatur mayor reelected since 1992 (4)
- Ruling dismissing lawsuit says city could've implemented council-manager system in 2018 (3)
- New director: ‘I was the reason they created DYS’ (3)
- Trees vs. traffic: Experts say pruning can be aesthetically pleasing in Decatur neighborhood (3)
- Planning Commission rejects historic florist’s request for rezoning (3)
- Election issues lead Decatur council to defund Chamber of Commerce (3)
- Voketz lawsuit seeking change in Decatur government dismissed (3)
- 8 restaurants planning to open or relocate in Decatur (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.