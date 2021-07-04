DECATUR — Herman Hudson Marks was born on October 2, 1927 in Limestone County (Ripley) Alabama to Claude and Ethel Marks. The Lord called him home on July 3, 2021. With a warm, contagious smile, he led a lifetime of unselfish devotion to Jesus Christ, his family and community.
After graduating from Clements High School and serving in World War II, Marks earned a B.S. and M.S. in Agriculture and a Specialist in Education from Auburn University leading to a career with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service until retirement in 1983. Then, elected as Alabama Representative for District 8 in 1986, he was a member of many strategic committees being named as Outstanding Freshman Legislator.
Herman married Ouida Laminda Dawson on November 24, 1949 and had Herman, Jr. (Lynne Huey), Dian (Ed Vining), and Dr. Lynn (Cheryl David), five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by siblings, Winston Marks, Wesley Marks, and Doris Marks Morris.
A member since 1964, he served in many leadership roles at Central Baptist Church, Decatur, Alabama including Deacon Chairman with Deacon Emeritus honor. His unselfish commitment is evidenced through service in numerous civic organizations as officers including the distinction of National Fraternalist of the Year for the philanthropic organization, Woodman of the World.
Herman would say that the most important decision you make in life is to accept Jesus Christ as your personal savior.
A celebration of his life will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021, with visitation from 2:00-3:30 p.m., and service at 3:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, Decatur, Alabama. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church Building Fund or Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.