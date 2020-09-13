DECATUR — Coach Herman C. Myers, 93 of Decatur, passed away on Monday, September 7th, 2020, at Tut Fann State Veterans Home. Coach Myers was born on April 10th, 1927, to Herman Myers and Mable Lowery Myers.
Graveside services for Coach Myers were on Thursday, September 10th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Reverend Earl Holt and Russ Daly officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Martha D. Myers; sons, Herman C. “Chris” Myers, III (Mindy), Jonathan Armstrong Myers (Gina), Tim Hightower, and Mike Hightower (Ginger); grandchildren, Jason Herman Myers, Jackson Hightower, Trenton Hightower, Cayden Hightower, Logan Hightower.
Preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Faye Arnold.
