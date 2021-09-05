FLORENCE — Herman Sharpley, 65, formerly of Hartselle, died September 3, 2021. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Group behind Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil denies foreign ties
- Sports on TV, Radio: Sept. 5-6
- Presbyterian's Hefley sets FCS TD pass record in opener
- Josh Looney's path to UNA involved sports, community, family
- Q&A: Limestone industry recruiter Shockney talks diversifying employers and developing workforce
- Speakers ask for fairness in redistricting as populations change in several Morgan, Limestone House district
- Chief proposes extending take-home policy for police vehicles to 20 miles from city
- Local schools struggle with COVID as health experts warn of impact on children
Most Read
Articles
- Morgan sheriff lieutenant using instant fame to fight ALS
- Overwhelmed hospitals may have to 'pick who lives and who dies'
- Police detain male suspect after shooting in Southwest Decatur
- With COVID absences up, local businesses push workers to vaccinate
- Red Raiders see another opportunity for a win get away
- Decatur capital murder suspect caught, jailed
- Priceville defense holds West Morgan in check
- Hospital applies for permit to open ambulance service
- There are some big high school games to see
- Hartselle's Blackwood ready to lead Tigers against former team
Images
Videos
Commented
- Hospital applies for permit to open ambulance service (5)
- Editorial: New execution method needs investigation (4)
- Damaged Point Mallard Ice Complex remains in limbo (4)
- Overwhelmed hospitals may have to 'pick who lives and who dies' (4)
- Decatur City Schools to require masks beginning Monday (3)
- Officials: Tidal wave of virus cases hits Alabama hospitals (3)
- Census shows Decatur, Athens share in regional growth, but mayors say population undercounted (3)
- Pt. Mallard official predicts little competition from expanded Cullman water park (2)
- Editorial: Congress should closely examine Afghanistan failures (2)
- Morgan sheriff lieutenant using instant fame to fight ALS (2)
- Ninth Street church prepared for demolition (2)
- Ninth Avenue Southeast residents get meeting with police after complaints about speeders (2)
- Editorial: School systems shouldn't be penalized for language gap (2)
- Should the state have the power to overturn mask mandates created by school districts? (1)
- Delta variant 'leaves no one out' as local hospitalizations increase (1)
- Stan Monroe Wilder (1)
- Would you support a tax to fund road maintenance based on the number of miles you drive per year? (1)
- James H 'Jimmy' Moore, Jr. (1)
- Blakely sentenced to 3 years in jail (1)
- A Canine Companion: Facility dog at Child Advocacy Center assists children who experienced abuse (1)
- Don Kincaid (1)
- Martin Schram: Un-won war reaches sad bipartisan end (1)
- Cemetery chapel poised for restoration with city's plan to build maintenance building (1)
- Army worms on the march, damaging lawns in their path (1)
- Don Kincaid (1)
- The tinhorn tyrant in Tallahassee should take a lesson from history (1)
- Study to determine if saving Carrie Matthews is feasible (1)
- Chief proposes extending take-home policy for police vehicles to 20 miles from city (1)
- Biden stands by decision to leave Afghanistan (1)
- State board votes to ban teaching critical race theory in Alabama schools (1)
- Gov. Ivey appoints new Limestone County sheriff (1)
- Car rental agencies leave Decatur (1)
- Committee drawing new district maps in state meets Wednesday at Calhoun (1)
- Officials frustrated that DCS evaluated on test scores of non-English-speaking students (1)
- Decatur's homicide rate surpasses last year's total (1)
- Affidavit: Victim said Boyd shot him during robbery (1)
- Athens closes City Hall until further notice because of COVID (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.