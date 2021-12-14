TRINITY — Funeral for Herschel Sheats, 66, of Trinity will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Festus Grissom officiating. Burial will be in Morris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Sheats, who died Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Cullman Reginal Medical Center, was born, January 3, 1955, to G. C. Sheats and Ozell Brannan Sheats.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charles Sheats.
Survivors include, sister, Carrie Lee (Paul Teague) Gullion; nieces and nephews, Rex (April) Robinson, Brian (Charlotte) Robinson, Brandy (Dale) Terrell, Heather (Timmy) Peebles; six great nieces; and five great nephews.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Peebles, Irvin Brannan, Rex Robinson, Tyler Robinson, Brian Robinson, Westyn Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Keaton Robinson, Dakota Free.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.