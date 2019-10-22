TOWN CREEK
Hershel Bishop, 79, of Town Creek passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel with Brandon Kerby and Jimmy Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Fergason Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine Mears Bishop; one son, Anthony Bishop (Bridget); three daughters, Chellis Alexander (Brennon), Donya Brewington (Jeff) and Chasity Armstrong (Derek); four grandsons, Brody Alexander, Dakota Bishop, Zeke Bishop and Rowan Armstrong; six granddaughters, Chelsea Swindle, Allee Godsey, Arlie Rae Armstrong, Adley Armstrong, Zoey Brewington and Addie Carter; two great-grandchildren, Avery Alexander and Ayden Alexander; two brothers, Scottie Bishop and Ronnie Bishop; and one sister, Magdalene Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Enos and Kathleen Bishop.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Ligon, Mack Parker, Heath Bishop, Brandon Brown, Morris Stephens, Zach Parker, Myles Parker and Braedon Brown.
The family extends special thanks to Old Town Creek Church as well as family and friends for love and support.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
