HUNTSVILLE — Graveside service for Hershel D. Cramer, 88, of Huntsville will be on Sunday January 10, 2021 at 9:30 A.M. at Roselawn Cemetery with Jonathan Cramer speaking and Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Cramer was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran and served 36 years at Redstone Arsenal. His interests included a love of cars, recording old movies for his collection and following Alabama football.
Survives longtime companion, Anne Hughes; sons, Michael Cramer of Huntsville, Bill Cramer and Charles Cramer of Madison; daughter, Phyllis Dwight of Edmonds, Oklahoma; two sisters, Juanita Wakefield and Betty Jean; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
