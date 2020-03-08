DECATUR — Hilda Champion, age 88, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on Friday March 6, 2020. Hilda was born July 3, 1931 to the late William Long and Essie Roberts Lauderdale.
Hilda is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lee Champion, and husband of six years, Cecil Turner; son, Mike Champion; and brother, Milton Long.
Hilda graduated from Riverside High School and attended Howard College. Hilda retired after 27 years as an office manager at Parisian. After retirement, she decided to return to work at Amsouth Bank and was employed there for 17 years. Hilda became a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church in 1963.
Hilda is survived by three daughters, Gayle Champion Jacobs and her husband Larry, Connie Champion Perry and her husband Tommy, and Lori Champion Weeks and her husband Roger; stepson, Cecil Howard Turner and his wife JoAnn; three grandchildren, Stacy Perry, Kelly Perry, and Brent Weeks; four great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Doris Rigel; two cousins, Carolyn Lane and Patsy Hampton; as well as four nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Hilda will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Richard Richie officiating. Hilda will be laid to rest at Blue Springs Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brent Weeks, Logan Mortensen, Dallas Mitchell, Dylan Fry, and Kaleb Mortensen. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Jacobs, Tommy Perry, and Roger Weeks.
Memorials may be made to Blue Springs Church Cemetery 106 Perry Ave. Somerville, AL 35670. A special thank you to Alex and Brittany at USA Health Care and Erin at Comfort Care Hospice for their loving care of our mother during her time of need. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Champion family.
