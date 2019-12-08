WINCHESTER, TENNESSEE
Hilda Dowd Renegar, age 89, of Winchester passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Elk River Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on May 3, 1930 to the late Dennis and Teria Wigginton. Hilda was known for her love of music and learned to play piano at an early age. She was an accomplished pianist. She retired from the Decatur City School System where she had multiple jobs over the years. She was a member of the Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ralph Dowd; husband of ten years, Bill Renegar; children, Tony Dowd, Anna Fagan, Terry Dowd; grandchildren, Chris Moore, Amber Alexander; brothers, Hafford Hammett, Howard Hammett, Travis Wigginton; and sisters, Leota Powers, Letra Smith, and Mable Hannah.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca Moore of Decatur, Alabama, Kathy (Danny) Patterson of Winchester, Tennessee, Renee Murphy of Decatur, Alabama; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Decatur, Alabama.
