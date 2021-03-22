DECATUR — Hilda Lampkin McComb, 70, died March 19, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, at Reynolds Funeral Home. Public viewing will be Tuesday from 1-5 p.m., at the funeral home.
