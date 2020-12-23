MOULTON — Mr. Griffin, 73, of Moulton went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of Vietnam. Homer was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer George and Helen Leven Griffin; and brothers, Jimmy Griffin and Wayne Griffin.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, LaJuan Griffin; four children, Sean Griffin, Michael Griffin (Andy), Shana East (Gene) and Michelle Griffin; one brother, Charles Griffin (Rose); two sisters, Pamela Guy (Arnold) and Phyllis Avery (Bill); one sister-in-law, Mary Griffin; grandchildren, Jackson, Isabella, Liliana, Anthony and Emma and a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances with Covid, the family is having a private graveside. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Gideons or charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.