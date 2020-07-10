ATHENS — The Graveside Service for Horace Glenn Haney, 78, of Athens, AL will be today July 10, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Limestone Memorial Gardens with Brother Robert Hall and Brother Mike Green officiating.
Mr. Haney passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born September 1, 1941 in Benton, KY to MW Haney and Garna Click Haney.
Mr. Haney was a lifelong farmer who was very well known in Limestone County. He was one of the founding members of the Tanner Quarterback Club, and Associated Growers Gin. Mr. Haney attended Tanner Church of Christ. He was a loving husband, father, and proud “Big Daddy” to his grandsons and many others. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to whoever needed it. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, teaching them and supporting them in all of their endeavors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Shirley Haney, special sister-in-law, Charlotte Haney.
He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Tribble Haney of Athens; one son, Matt Haney (April) of Athens; one daughter, Andrea Haney Dowland (Lynn) of Athens; two sisters, Debra Gooch (Dwight) of Athens, Hilda Sinclair of Charlotte, NC; and four grandchildren Wilson Haney, Preston Haney, Evan Haney, and Spencer Dowland.
Pallbearers will be Keith Haney, Cody Haney, Grover Lawson, Lynn Dowland, Wilson Haney, Preston Haney, Evan Haney, and Spencer Dowland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, or Will Haney Foundation.
Prior to the graveside service, the family will accompany “Big Daddy” on a drive through Jones Cross Roads and Haney Farms.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.