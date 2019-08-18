ATHENS — Horace “Jim” Wilson, age 86, of Athens, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Mr. Wilson was born May 26, 1933 in Morgan County to Jim Wilson and Nina Bentley Wilson.
Services for Mr. Wilson will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with Bro. Terry Lamar and Bro. John Norman officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Limestone Memorial Gardens.
Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Carol Wilson; brothers, James “Doon” Wilson, J.C. “Dick” Wilson and Billy Wilson; and sister, Patricia “Pat” Wilson.
He is survived by his daughters, Bobbe Maddox (Wayne) and Judy Jones (Bill); son, Randy Wilson (Dawn); brothers, Marlin Wilson, John Wilson (Lynn) and Charlie Wilson (Barbara); sisters, Jimmie McMahan, Dale Nave, Charlotte Pack (Anthony), Sandra Johnson and Linda Adams (Larry); 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Mark Sexton, Jeff Wilson, Nick Wilson, Luke Wilson, Kevin Wilson and John Wilson.
He was a member of Lebanon Community Church. He retired from serving in the Air Force for 24 years, also retired from Prestolite after 20 years.
