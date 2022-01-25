DECATUR — Graveside service for Horace Lee Stapp, 85, of Decatur will be at 12 noon, Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at Flint Creek Baptist Cemetery, Minister Alton Bailey officiating. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stapp family.
Mr. Stapp passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born July 13, 1936 to Clinton Harvey and Clara Leola Silvey Stapp. He was a member of the Danville Road Church of Christ. He was a man of many talents, including draftsman, plumber, pipefitter, mechanical estimator. He loved his family, loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, hunting and loved cooking.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carolyn Baumgardner, Ann Johnson; brother-in-law, Joe Ramano.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Roberta Stapp; son, Michael Stapp; daughters, Diane (Ralph) Gerstman; Tammy (Scott) Snider; brother, Phillip (Cathy) Stapp; sister, Mary Ramano; grandchildren, Taz (Lana) Gerstman, Christopher Gerstman, Mark Alan (Robin) Patterson, Travis Patterson, James Snider, Megan Snider, Alana Stapp; great-grandchildren, Bentley Gerstman, Nova Gerstman, Saylan Gerstman, Honestiee Snider, James Lee Snider, Jr., Jake Patterson; family and friends.
Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.