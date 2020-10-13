HARTSELLE — Funeral for Horace Luckey Grey Wolf Bates Jr. will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Hartselle Memory Gardens with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Bates passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born April 15, 1935 in Addison, AL to Horace Dewey Bates Sr. and Flossie Adair Bridgemon Bates. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorene Bates; daughter, Cheryl Ann Bates; four sisters, Leona Thomas, Dollie Smotherman, JoeAnnie Watkins and Betty Marie Minton. Mr. Bates Served in the United States Marine Corps.
Survivors include two sons, Carl (Sylvia) Bates and John Alvin (Debora) Bates; daughter, Judy Lynn Bates; two stepsons, James C. Culver and Wendell Culver; brother, David Earl Bates; two sisters, Louise Marks and Ruth Bates Brown; and numerous grandchildren.
