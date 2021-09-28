FALKVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Horace Rayburn Clark, 83, will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Hartselle City Cemetery with Brother Gary Williams officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Clark passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Summerford Nursing Home. He was born February 21, 1938, in Lawrence County to James Altie Clark and Minnie Lois Crow Clark. He spent most of his career in the furniture business, first working for Curry-Hames and then opening his own store in downtown Hartselle and then finishing his career with the City of Hartselle. Ray was a veteran of the United States National Guard Reserves.
He enjoyed family, fishing and all sports, especially football and golf.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Favors; his parents; brothers, Jimmy M. Clark, James Hoyt Clark, Milton Carol Clark, Ernest Edward Clark, Donald Bruce Clark, Barry Dale Clark and Jerry Wayne Clark and sister, Mickie Clark Evans.
Survivors include daughter, Teresa Clark Williams; son, Robert Keith Clark; brother, Aaron Boyd Clark (Jane); sister, Vickie Clark Moody; sister-in-law, Lavona Clark; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
