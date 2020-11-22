DECATUR — Horace Ronnell (Ronnie) Moore, 78, passed away November 19, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Ronnie was born September 1, 1942 in Decatur, AL. He was the son of Horace F. Moore and Ednelia (Hargrove) Moore.
Ronnie graduated from Decatur High School in 1960 and attended Martin Methodist College in Pulaski, TN. He loved hunting, fishing, Alabama football, and antique cars. He was a devoted family man and member of Westmeade Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by grandson, Landon Ellis Borden. Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary Elizabeth Moore, are his children, Cyndee Moore, Jay Moore, Terra Jarrell (Hunt), David Nelson (Stefanie), Derrick Nelson, and Kari Fitzpatrick, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 22, at 1:30 pm at Westmeade Baptist Church, with service starting at 2:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Please honor the family’s request for the use of masks and social distancing for safety.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Priority of Greater Decatur (fpdecatur.org) or to Westmeade Baptist Church in memory of Ronnie Moore.
