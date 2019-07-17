DECATUR — Funeral service for Howard Casper “Cap” Chandler, 92, of Decatur will be Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Patton officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Chandler, who died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born August 13, 1926, in Limestone County to King and Mert Chandler. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Ma and Pa Baker. Cap gave his life to the Lord at an early age and was a longstanding member of Somerville Road Church of Christ. He worked many years for Hughes Excavating. After leaving Hughes, he was employed by Denbo Iron and Metal Company, Inc., later known as TVR, where he worked until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mamie Mason Chandler and his daughter, Brenda Tapscott. He is survived by his daughter, Glenda Morris (Larry); grandchildren, Regina Livingston, Tim Morris (Jennifer), Jennifer Harding (Pete), Chris Alexander (Terri), CasSandra Morris, Jeremy Morris and Jason Morris (Jenny); great-grandchildren, Josh, Tyler (Megan), Mason, Raven, Hunter, Camen, Bryce, McKinley and Dustin; and great-great-grandchildren, Jakayla, Landon, Kali, Brennan, Ethan and Chandler. He is also survived by his friend and breakfast buddy, James Wallace. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
The family would like to thank the employees at Decatur Health and Rehab, especially the staff of the 200 hall, for the excellent care they provided. Also, an extra special thank you to the wound care nurses and Glenda “Motormouth” and Brittany. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Somerville Road Church of Christ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.