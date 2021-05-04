DANVILLE — Funeral service for Howard H. Cooke, age 87 of Danville, will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Melvin Mears officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Somerville with Military Honors and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Cooke, who was born October 13, 1933 in Cullman County to John Cooke and Virgie Jones Cooke, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his home. He was retired from the United States Air Force, a member of the D.A.V. Chapter in Falkville and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 10774, and a member of the Faith Independent Church in Lacon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lee Mears Cooke; a son, Shane Cooke; and his siblings, Max Cooke, Annie Paschal, Velma Martin, Stella Tyree, Flord Cooke and Lurye Cooke.
He is survived by his daughter, Mavis Brown; three grandsons, Jeff Tidwell, Wesley Tidwell and Bo Leeth; four great-grandchildren, Dixie Sky Tidwell, Madison Clayton, Brantlee Shane Leeth and Dalton Robert Leeth; three great-great-grandchildren, Lynlee Lynn Lorance, Emberlin Lorance and Wesley Lorance.
Jeff Tidwell, Wesley Tidwell, Bo Leeth, Nathan Riggins, Shawn Mears, Joseph Mears, J.J. Mears and Brantlee Shane Leeth will serve as pallbearers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.