FALKVILLE — Funeral for Howard Sandlin, 81, of Falkville will be today, August 13th at 2 p.m. at Round Top Community Church with Reverend Pearl Junkins officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service directing. The family will have a visitation one hour before the service, burial in adjoining cemetery.
Mr. Sandlin was born to Ben and Mavis Sandlin and he died on August 10, 2019 at CRMC. He is preceded in death by his brothers, James Sandlin, Ruben Sandlin, Herman Sandlin, Shirley Paul Sandlin; a sister, Emma Ruth Sandlin.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Sandlin Wilhite and husband, Virgil; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
