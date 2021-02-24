PRICEVILLE — Howard Travis Johnson, 86, of Priceville, passed away on February 22, 2021. His visitation will be on Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Point Mallard Parkway Baptist Church. His Celebration will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the church. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Pastor Grant Thigpen and Brother Roger Butler are officiating.
Howard Travis Johnson is survived by his sons, Donald Carey Johnson, Aaron Dennis Johnson, Douglas Howard Johnson, and David Scott Johnson; one daughter, Candice Amanda Johnson; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Hix Johnson; sons, Travis Michael Johnson, Christopher Gerome Johnson; sisters, Argie Johnson, Vernez Johnson, Ada Bell Johnson, Dollie Ruth Johnson; brothers, Larce Johnson, Eulus Johnson, Roland Johnson, Dennis Johnson, and Robert (Jr) Johnson.
He could pick up an instrument and play it within minutes. He loved to play the guitar with a group of friends and sing. He loved to tell stories and he would have the whole room laughing. Camping with friends was one of his favorite past times. He loved his wife, Judy and his children and grandchildren more than anything in the world. Also, he was quick to ask anybody if they knew Jesus.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial gifts may be made to Point Mallard Parkway Baptist Church.
Roselawn funeral home has the honor of serving the family.
