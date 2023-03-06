Mr. Howard James Verner Jr., a resident of Clayton, Alabama passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Troy, Alabama. He was 72 years old.
Funeral services will be held today Monday, March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Clayton Baptist Church in Clayton, Alabama with Rev. Bill Brown officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Clayton directing. Burial will follow in the Clayton Cemetery. A visitation was held Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Glover Funeral Home in Eufaula, Alabama. Flowers will be accepted.
Howard was born September 25, 1950, in Decatur, Alabama to the late Howard James Verner Sr. and Margaret Virginia Verner. He was an honor graduate with the National Guard at Officer Candidate School. Howard was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, and papa. He was an inspiration and loved by all that knew him. He will be missed by multitudes of friends and family. He has truly left his mark on the world and a place in our hearts that will never be filled. He was in law enforcement for 12 years, enjoyed being a private pilot, and attended Clayton Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memories, are his loving wife of 32 years, Amy Lowell Verner; three daughters, Candy Lynn Bramlett (Breck), Anna Ruth Nova (Jose), Amanda Faith Goode (Shawn); son, Howard James Verner III; six granddaughters, Charity Faith, Alyssa Lowell, Dakota Sioux, Emma Grace, Aaliyah Virginia, Savannah Cheyenne; five grandsons, Richard Christopher, Jose Ruben Jr. “JJ”, Shawn Christopher Jr., Adrian James, Gabriel Elliott; three sisters, Glynda Darlene (Don), Donna Gail, Leesah Virginia (Dan).
Asked to serve as pallbearers are Howard James Verner III, Jose Nova, Jose Nova Jr., Shawn Goode Sr., Dan Alexander, and Don Copeland.
Glover Funeral Home of Clayton was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 775-3403. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
To send flowers to the family of Howard James Verner Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.