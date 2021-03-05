HARTSELLE — A graveside funeral service and burial for Hoyett L. May, 88, of Hartselle will be Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Mount Tabor Cemetery in Hartselle. The body will lie in state for visitation at 2:00 p.m. graveside followed by service at 3:00 p.m. Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mr. May died Thursday, March 4, 2021 from complications related to his advanced Parkinson’s disease.
He was the son of the late Andrew Jackson May, Jr. and Della J. Holmes May.
He was a lifelong resident of Hartselle and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He was a devoted husband and father who worked as a brick mason for many years before starting Hartselle Woodcrafts, a local furniture manufacturing business. He was a prior member and Deacon at Bethel Baptist Church. He had a passion for music playing violin, guitar, and piano. He was frequently seen driving through town with his beloved pets over the years, Precious, Taz, and finally Zeus.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Marie Goodwin May; and brothers and sisters, Hilda Bates Porter, Ada Fay Bates Britt, J. Willard May, Dorothy Jane May Yancey, Jackson Harold May, and Beth May Walden.
He is survived by his three daughters, Cynthia May Canada and husband, Larry of Tuscaloosa, AL, Sandra May Musgrave and husband, Ken of Park City, UT, and Teresa May of Chandler, AZ; and two grandchildren, John and Emily Canada.
In lieu of flowers: family requests memorial donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s disease.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.