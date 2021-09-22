SOMERVILLE — Funeral for Hoyt Henry, 82, will be Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Shiloh Baptist Church with Bro. Frank Morrison and Bro. Charles Owens officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Shiloh Baptist Church.
Mr. Henry died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born November 23, 1938, in Morgan County to George H. Henry and Pattie Mae Smallwood Henry.
Mr. Henry served in the United States Army and in the Alabama National Guard. He was employed by the State of Alabama Highway Department, as an inspector, and retired after 30 years of service. He started Henry Battery around 1974 and that evolved into Henry Tire, which is still in operation today. He served as a deacon and was a member at Shiloh Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening and found great joy in ministering to those who were in need. He loved his family dearly and supported his grandchildren in whatever they were involved in.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Grace Henry.
Survivors include daughters, Tammie Bentley (Ronnie), Patti Wilkins (Donny); brother, John Henry; grandchildren, Matthew Bentley, Tyler Bentley, Greyson Wilkins, Malachi Wilkins; great-grandchild, Elouise Jane Wilkins.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Wilson, Brian Downs, Ashley Hopper, Fred Sheppard, Carl Tucker and Zac Watts.
