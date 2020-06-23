TRINITY — Funeral for Huey Edward Williams, 87, of Trinity will be today, June 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove FCM Church with Reverend Charles Williams, Reverend Shane Williams and Farrell Williams officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Mr Williams died Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Trinity. He was born August 19, 1932, to Hugh E. Williams and Pattie Rutherford Williams. He was a member of Oak Grove FCM. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Sadie Sue Williams; his parents; brothers, Sam, Demp and Hershel Williams; sister, Nadine Spears; and great-granddaugher, Sadie Stewart.
Survivors include four sons, Felix (Mary) Williams, Farrell (Anita) Williams, Tim (Myra) Williams and Don (Becky) Williams; grandchildren, Brandi Williams Ricketts, Skipper Williams, Heather (Matt) Mooney, Julia (Will) Martin, Jessica Williams, Jennifer (Anthony) Stewart, Crystal Williams, Daniel (Cara) Williams and Amber (Andrew) Roberts; and great-grandchildren, William Ricketts, Ryan Williams, Liam Martin, Isabelle Martin, Nate Martin, Kaitlyn Martin, Lillie Stewart, Terah Hibbs, Trent Hibbs and Sawyer Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Williams, Dusty Hibbs, Trent Hibbs, Anthony Stewart, Matt Mooney, Skipper Williams, Ryan Williams and Will Ricketts.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.