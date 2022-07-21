DECATUR — Huey Glenn Robison would have turned 84 on July 21st. He died July 19, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Shelton Funeral Home in Decatur, Alabama from 10:00 am to 12:00. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Graveside service with Military Honors to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Robison was retired from Harland Clark as an account executive. He was a member of Westmeade Baptist Church and served in several capacities over his many years of membership. Glenn loved the years he spent refereeing college and high school sports. He was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman and was proud to have served in the Air Force as a crew leader of the B47 6 jet engine bomber, which was built to carry the atomic bomb. He was also a strong man of faith who loved his family deeply.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elsie Robison; his brother, James Evertt Robison and wife, Kay Burns Robison.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Bentley Robison; daughters, Susan Moses (Gerry) and Pam Garland (Greg); sons, Gregory Vaughan (Kelley) and Timothy Vaughan along with nine grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Vaughan, Phillip Garland, Caleb Moses, Keith Robison, Bentley Robison and Todd Rutherford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Holmes, David Reece and Randall Reece.
Donations can be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.