FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Huey Glenn Shelton, 84, will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Floyd Bradford and Brother Rickey Clemons officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Shelton died on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 9, 1937, in Cullman County, to Steve L. Shelton and Mary Altha Yarbrough Shelton. He was employed by Monsanto in the Maintenance Department, prior to his retirement. He was a 1956 graduate of Eva High School. He served in the U.S. Army Battery C 6th MSI Bn 59th Arty APO 39 SP5 (E’5) from October 1960 to October 1962 in Germany. He served in the National Guard for two years and then pastored several churches throughout the years in Cullman and Morgan Counties. He loved the Lord, his family, and his church and enjoyed gardening. His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16 and was the topic of his very first sermon. He also liked I Thessalonians 4:13-18.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Arvin Shelton, Arnold Shelton, Gilbert Shelton, John Shelton, Paul Shelton, Louie Shelton, Tommy Shelton and Floyd Shelton and sisters, Macy Denton, Opal Denton, Mary Adams, Gladys Stewart and Georgia Shelton.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Ann Thompson Shelton; son, David Glenn Shelton (Donna); daughter, Melissa Shelton Griffin (Tran); brother, Asa Shelton; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Thompson, Chris Lydick, Brody Hagemore, Michael Thompson, Wesley Lawrence and Jay Thompson.
