HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Hulean “Joe” Briscoe, 79, will be Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Glenn Smallwood officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Briscoe died on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born October 6, 1941, in Morgan County to Rufus Briscoe and Mary Margret Walls Briscoe. He was employed as a fork-lift operator for Fruehauf Corporation, prior to his retirement. Joe had no children of his own, but he was a father figure to many and loved his wife dearly. He was an avid hunter of deer, rabbit and squirrels. He loved animals and raised dogs, horses and chickens and enjoyed fishing. He loved to wagon ride, have get togethers with family and especially loved Bluegrass and gospel music!
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Shorty Briscoe and Possum Briscoe.
Survivors include his wife, Nena Briscoe; brother, Buddy Briscoe; sisters, Nell Naylor (Bobby) and Christine Clemons.
Pallbearers will be Jason Muse, Steve Duke, Jacob Wilbanks, Walter Oakes, Curtis Weaver and Ken Edmonson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Briscoe and Ronald Wilbanks.
