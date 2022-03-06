D.3.6.22 Hunter Dotson.JPG
DECATUR — Hunter Van Dotson 29, of Decatur passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 23, 1993 in Morgan County, Alabama to Michael Dotson and LaWanna Jones. He was a 2012 graduate of Priceville High School. He was warm, kind, loving, and one of the goofiest people you’d ever meet. He will be forever missed. He is preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his grandparents, Tammy and Lavern Brown and grandmother, Vicki Dotson; one brother Michael Skylar Dotson and his sister Hannah Pestona (Andrew); and a Beloved nephew, Chance Shane Hardiman. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from noon until 2:00 pm at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home followed by a 2:00 pm Chapel Service with Reverend Royce Teague officiating. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.

