ATHENS
Huston Brown Taylor, 90, of Athens, passed from this life on August 24, 2021. A graveside service will be held at the Athens City Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 with Pastors Tony Johnson and Steve Dorning officiating and Limestone Chapel Funeral Home directing.
Huston Taylor was born on December 5, 1930 in Elkmont, AL. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Lou Lindsay Taylor; his two daughters, Tina (Robin) Downs and Rita (Rodney) White; three grandchildren, Taylor Yelverton, Jesse (Gracie) Downs and Zachary White; one sister, Ozelle Lowery, two brothers, Mack Taylor and Kenneth Taylor; many special nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Sallie Sulcer Taylor and two brothers, Harry B. Taylor and M.C. Taylor.
Huston attended Elkmont High School and continued his education at Athens State College. He served his country in the Alabama National Guard and was stationed in Korea for two years during the Korean Conflict. On October 10, 1952, he married Betty Lou Lindsay and within a few years had two daughters. He worked at Monsanto Company in Decatur, retiring after 30 years of service. He owned and operated a convenience store, Lindsay Lane Texaco (Get it ‘n Go) for many years, where he enjoyed conversation with his customers. Huston was known for his devotion to his family and his easy-going manner. He was a devout Christian and an active member of Friendship Methodist Church, where he enjoyed attending the Grace Sunday School class.
Pallbearers will be Robin Downs, Rodney White, Ned Taylor, John Taylor, Tracy Lowery, Jerry Hammons, Lee Lindsay, and Randy Hamilton.
To Huston’s caregivers, Norma Stewart, Debbie Weiger, Selena Fielitz, Cathy Scroggins, Glenda Malone, the staff of Floyd E. Tut Fann Home, and the staff of North Alabama Hospice, a very special thank you from the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your church or favorite charity.
