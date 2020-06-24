SOMERVILLE
I.D. Maze, 83, of Somerville passed away on June 22, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Harbin officiating. Burial will be held in Burningtree Memorial Gardens following the service. Due to the current pandemic, the family is limiting the services to immediate family only and requiring attendees to wear masks and maintain social distancing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Maze was born on June 20, 1937 to Isaac and Gladys Maze. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served until retiring as a Master Gunnery Sergeant in 1975. He did three tours in Vietnam and received many accolades during his military career, including 13 Air Medals, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. After his military service ended he worked at the Dunlop Tire and Rubber Corporation where he was known as “Sarge.” He retired from Dunlop in 2000 after 23 years.
I.D. was an avid Alabama football and Atlanta Braves fan who enjoyed fishing, hunting, working in his yard, and daily storytelling sessions with his friends at the local Jack’s. He was a dedicated friend and was looked up to by many.
Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda (Tracy); grandchildren, Jay, Christina (Brian), John and Bradley; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Corbin, Makayla, Braylon, Isla and Tripp. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ina; son, Robert and siblings, A.Q., Melvin and Arlene.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which provides services to wounded veterans.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.