MADISON — Ila Maxine Hampton Burgreen was born January 28, 1922, to James Elbert Hampton and Hessie Gray Hampton in Lawrence County, AL. The Lord called her home on July 19, 2021.
Maxine was a lifetime member of Greenbrier Church of Christ. She attended Mooresville-Belle Mina Elementary School, and then graduated from Tanner High School.
Following her graduation, Maxine met and married John Gilbert “Shine” Burgreen on August 3, 1941, in Pulaski, TN. She was a homemaker and a loving mother to her four sons, and loved being surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and two grandchildren.
She is survived by John Wayne Burgreen of Madison, AL; Jackie Daryl Burgreen, of Madison, AL; Don Lamar Burgreen (Becky) of Madison, AL; and Joey Max Burgreen (Shwan) of Madison, AL; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday July 29, 2021, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at McConnell Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel, with Bro. Charles Crawford and Bro. John Bryson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens.
Pallbearers will be Chad Eric Burgreen, Kevin Warren Burgreen, Michael Christian Burgreen, Jackie Daryl Burgreen, Jr., Chris Crawford, and Alan Murphy. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren.
The Burgreen family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Limestone County, and the following people: Leona Byford and Lauren Allen for their loving kindness and care for our mother and grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agape, at 103 Mountain Brook Boulevard, Madison, AL 35758, and/or Hospice of Limestone County at 405 S. Marion Street, Athens, AL 35611.
