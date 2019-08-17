SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Ilene Smith, 89, will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Shane Lewis and Bro. Tim Patrick officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Smith died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 5, 1930, in Lawrence County to Perry Wilson and Kittie Lou Jenkins Wilson. She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She loved her flowers, raising her garden and canning vegetables. She also loved to watch her hummingbirds feed at their feeder. Her family was especially important in her life, as she loved them with all her heart, along with her extended family. She loved those new babies joining the family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Wesley Smith Jr. and her parents.
The family wishes to extend “Special Thanks” to all the caregivers that helped the family with her care.
Survivors include two sons, Norman Smith (Catherine), Somerville, AL and Norton Smith (Lazelle), Somerville, AL; one daughter, Brenda Wilhoite (Andy), Somerville, AL; one sister, Shirene Crowe; eight grandchildren, Brandi, Adam, Charlotte, Jackie, Dustin, Michael, Johnny and Brittney; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Smith, Michael Smith, Adam Smith, Dusty Free, Patrick Dye and Brian Robinson.
