DANVILLE — Funeral service for Ima Long Stevens, 95, of Danville, will be Friday, November 5, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Alred and Bro. Larry Thrasher officiating. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stevens died November 3, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 15, 1926, in Morgan County to Charles Wesley Long and Lillian Mabel Filyaw Long. Mrs. Stevens owned and operated Stevens Beauty Shop at Neel for over 65 years. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed yardwork, gardening, flowers, mowing grass, quilting, cooking, canning, and sewing. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Stevens; and two sisters, Ailene Boger, and Dean Chenault.
Survivors include one son, Jerry W. Stevens of Danville; four daughters, Joyce Sapp Atchison of Hartselle, Linda Stevens Forman (Charles) of Hartselle, Pat Tomlinson Thrasher (Larry) of Hartselle, Leshia Stevens Lovelace of Decatur; two sisters, Doris Ratliff of Decatur, Loretta McCaghren of Danville; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joel Sapp, Justin Sapp, Marty Forman, Jason Tomlinson, Brenton Griffith, and Beau Lovelace.
The sweetest blessing you will ever receive is taking care of someone who took care of you.
