VALHERMOSO SPRINGS — Funeral service for Ima Rhea Gobble Chunn, 87, will be Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Valhermoso First Christian Church with Rev. Zeke Haselden and Bro. Mike Mangum officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Valhermoso First Christian Church.
Mrs. Chunn died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 1, 1933, in Waynesboro County, Tennessee, to Hubert Franklin Gobble and Ruby Eunice (Angle) Gobble. She was a Medical Secretary for Dr. McGehee in Huntsville for 40 years, working in pediatrics prior to her retirement.
Mrs. Chunn was baptized at Valhermoso First Christain Church and attended Cotaco United Methodist. She loved to cook for everyone, especially her family. She was an avid Alabama football fan and followed Bear Bryant and the team loyally and loved her Braves also. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Frederick Chunn; son, Darryl Chunn; and her parents.
Her family would like to express “special thanks” to the staff of Encompass Hospice of Decatur for their love and compassionate care.
Survivors include two sons, Frederick Gaylon Chunn (Vicki) and Jeffrey Scott Chunn (Lisa); one daughter, Denise Chunn Lenox (Jeff); two brothers, Billy Gobble and Larry Gobble; one sister, Joan Rehbein; six grandchildren, Leann Chunn, Jessica Chunn, Robin Keller, Amy Hamilton, Matthew Chunn and Preston Lenox; and nine great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bo Ballinger, Jimmy Chunn, Jackie Huskey, Tim Jennings, Jeff Lenox and Danny West.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Fred Jennings, Billy Oakes and Bill Russell.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to the Valhermoso Springs Cemetery Fund.
