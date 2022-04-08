DANVILLE
Funeral service for Ima Sue McCaghren, 81, will be Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mike Miller officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 3:00 to 4:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. McCaghren died on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at The Terrace At Priceville. She was born May 8, 1940, in Morgan County, to Emmett Hogan and Ola Hill Hogan. She was employed by Wayne Farms, as a poultry farmer, for over 50 years, prior to her retirement. She also worked in the Danville School cafeteria. She loved collecting antiques and really enjoyed helping others, due to her kind and generous nature. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, with all of her heart. She was a Baptist in her faith.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Howell McCaghren; her parents; a sister, Shirley Singleton and a brother, Richard Hogan.
Survivors include son, Keith McCaghren (Kim); daughter, Anita McCaghren Miller (Mike); brothers, Danny Hogan andDarryl Hogan (Kim); sisters, Sandra Luker (Edward); sister-in-law, Dorothy Jarvis; grandchildren, Leah Miller Simpson (Casey), Keith McCaghren (Sarah), Hunter McCaghren (Candice); great-grandchildren, Case, Anna Lee and Kelly Grace Simpson, McKinley, Tripp, Briggs and Baylor McCaghren.
Pallbearers will be Keith McCaghren, Hunter McCaghren, Casey Simpson, Jesus Silva, Kerry Bullard and Greg George.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the great-grandchildren.
