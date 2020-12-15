TRINITY — Imogene Johnson Gray of Trinity, AL passed away December 12, 2020. She was born September 7, 1936 to the late Robert and Vivian Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Gray; twin sister, Barbara Jean Koneski and brother, Danny Johnson. She is survived by her son, Charlie “Ty” Gray and his wife, Sue; four grandchildren, James Allen Gray, Shelby Alyson Gray, Emily Montgomery and Morgan Sifuentes, as well as sister, Annie Johnson and sister-in-law, Linda Johnson. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren.
Ms. Gray was a member of Caddo Congregational Christian Church. Ms. Gray worked at South Central Bell and AT&T as a telephone operator for 36 years and a member of The South Central Bell Pioneers. She enjoyed meeting her fellow retirees for coffee three times a week and going on outings with her Sunday school class, but she mostly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and being a loving grandmother.
Graveside services will be today at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery. Roselawn Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Imogene Johnson Gray.
