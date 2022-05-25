SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Imogene “Sally” Williams, 94, will be Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Somerville Baptist Church with Bro. Barry Sempsrott, Bro. Pearl Jenkins and Bro. Harold Coomer officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Her body will lie in state at the church for two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Somerville Church of God Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Somerville Baptist Church.
Mrs. Williams died on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 9, 1927, in Morgan County, to John Tollie Johnson and Ora Lee Gurley Johnson. She was employed by the Town of Somerville, as the Town Clerk for 46 years and was the secretary of Priceville High School for nine years all prior to her retirement. Sally was a lifelong Church of God member, Elder and Sunday School teacher. She was a member of Eastern Star and the Clerk’s Association. Preceding her in death were her husband, James D. Williams; her parents, and brothers, Leo Johnson, James Elliott (Mutt) Johnson and Jimmy J. Johnson.
Survivors include sons, Lonnie J. Williams (Susan Carroll), Johnny Keith Williams (Judy Keenum); grandchildren, John Tollie Willliams (Misty), Caitlin Williams Cross (Hunter) and Emily Williams Logan (Aaron); great-grandchildren, Parker Cross and Camp Cross.
Pallbearers will be Ottis Fairbanks, Marshall Lemmond, Donnie Williams, Glenn Williams, Jeff Williams and Darryl Stevens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.