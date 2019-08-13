HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Ina Jean Elizabeth Collins Callahan, 82, will be today, August 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at New Salem Cemetery with Brother James Glover officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Callahan died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born April 16, 1937, in Morgan County to James Marcus Collins and Ruby Gertrude Maze Collins. Ina Jean was well known throughout the Somerville community for her generosity to those in need or in a crisis. Her efforts included preparing meals, donating canned goods and clothing or whatever the need might be. She loved babies and children without exception and her beloved dog, Beth. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Audie Collins and Robert Callahan.
Survivors include one brother, Joseph Collins; one sister, Nancey Morrow; cousin, Vickey Maze Daley; and nephews, Kevin Morrow, Chris Collins and Chad Collins.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Morrow, Louis Daughette, Hunter Roberts, James Glover, Michael Waits and Charles Daley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ed Skelton and Joseph Collins.
