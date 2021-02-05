DECATUR — Ira Beacher, 81, died February 3, 2021. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- 2 nurses: Her mom battled 1918 pandemic, she fights this one
- Sports on TV, Radio - Feb. 5-6
- Israel, a global leader in COVID vaccinations, finds limits
- Pearson’s Super time with the Bucs: Former Austin star makes most of his NFL opportunity
- Wage gap, child care contribute to poverty among local women
- Search process starts for Calhoun president
- Local Cracker Barrels to serve alcohol
- 5G infrastructure bill clears Senate
Most Read
Articles
- Vote for Favorite Class 1A-4A Basketball Player
- Gun permits, sales at record levels: 'I've never seen anything like this'
- Whisk’D Café moving to new home
- Health department has to reverse course on expanded vaccinations
- First Response objects as council allows Decatur hospitals to transport some patients
- Athens mayor says more retail developments on the way
- Lawrence school employee files racial bias complaint
- Austin Junior High moves to virtual as hospital gets vaccine shipment
- Drug agents searching for Decatur man
- Vote for Favorite Class 5A-7A Basketball Player
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Rep. Brooks should resign (12)
- Last-minute suspense: Ed Henry gets Trump's final pardon and 'vindication' (5)
- Police: Athens man died, Falkville man arrested during disturbance at US Capitol (4)
- Mayor proposes hiring consultant for beautification, litter (4)
- Development opposition is common in Decatur (4)
- First Response refusing to buy new ambulances until city changes ordinance (3)
- Masks don't work — if not used (3)
- Rep. Mo Brooks faces censure resolution (3)
- Police: Falkville man at Capitol riot had Molotov cocktails designed to act like napalm (3)
- Marie Nethery LeMay (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.