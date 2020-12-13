DECATUR
Ira Dianne Early, 77, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Her visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16th, at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur, Alabama. Her Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Brent Rawson is officiating.
Dianne Watson Early was born March 24, 1943 in Marks, MS. Mrs. Early passed away December 9, 2020 at her home in Decatur, AL. At the time of her passing, she had been married to her husband, Jim Early, for 60 years. During those 60 years together, they had three children, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Mrs. Early had a love for animals, flowers, the beach, Bingo and her family. She served in various garden clubs, played competitive tennis in her younger years and took great pride in her family. She was generous and kind and enjoyed helping those in need. She was a faithful supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. She had a sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. She also loved spending time with her sister, Sandra Gipson, and her longtime friend, Mrs. Bonnie Herndon. Mrs. Early will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Dianne is survived by her husband, Jim Early Sr.; daughters, Jamie Early Pearman, Rebecca Early Chapman; son, Jimbo Early(Kim); grandchildren, Jeremy Goforth(Tawny), Brittany Campbell(Don), Scottie Pearman, Trey Early(Kerry), Courtney Early, Blake Chapman, Cassie Chapman; and niece, Kristie Dyson; great grandchildren, Emma Campbell, Elliot Campbell, Evelyn Campbell, and Ellie Early.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dorothy Watson, and her beloved sister, Sandra Gipson.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
