EVA — Funeral Service for Iree Childers Kinney, 86 of Eva will be Monday, June 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at Eva Baptist Church, with Bro. Phillip Robinson and Bro. Zack Scott officiating, with burial in the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, with Peck Funeral Home Directing. Visitation will be Sunday from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. She will lie in state one hour at the Church.
Mrs. Kinney was born October 23, 1934, in Morgan County to Orbin Almon Childers and Loil Smith Childers. She passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Kinney was a Member of Eva Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Huelon Kinney; two brothers, Larry Childers and David Childers; four sisters, Opal Bolan, Magalene Graves, Marzell McLennan, and Wilda Pozar.
She was the Co-Owner of the Original Kinney’s Auto Glass. She was also a Member of the Homemakers Club of Rock Creek.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Barger (Rev. Cliff) of Acworth, GA and Lori Peden (Mike) of Eva; brother, Wayne Childers, of Eva; sister, Carolyn Oden, of Vinemont; seven grandchildren, James Barger (Cherie), Jeff Barger (Wendy), Josh Marshall (Jessica), Phillip Marshall (Patty), Patrick Marshall (Megan), Phillip Peden (Amanda), Vanessa Peden (Jason); and seven great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will be Pallbearers.
