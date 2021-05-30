TRINITY — Irene Meadors Bolt, 80, of Trinity passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Ms. Bolt, was born September 29, 1940, to John Samuel Meadors and Annie Mae Meadors. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Meadors; sister, Sandra Bradford.
Survivors include one son, Michael Bolt; sister, Mary (Jim) Shirley; sister-in-law, Joyce Meadors; good friend, Reba Williams; five nieces and one nephew.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice, Hannah, Taylor, Shea, Tim, Stephanie.
No services are planned at this time. Parkway Funeral is assisting the family.
