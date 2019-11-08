MOULTON — Funeral service for Irene Miller Ragsdale, 90, will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wayne Turner officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be today, November 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ragsdale died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at NHC Healthcare. She was born January 18, 1929, in Lawrence County to Ollie Lee Miller and Sleety Hill Miller. Mrs. Ragsdale was a member of the Valley Grove Baptist Church.
She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Ragsdale Jr.; her parents; a daughter, Vicky Sue Ragsdale; four brothers and one sister.
Survivors include one daughter, Gloria Black (Phil), Danville, AL; two sons, Roger Ragsdale (Julie), Hartselle, AL, and Ronnie Ragsdale, Danville, AL; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Phil Black, Jacob Wilson, Shane Black, Robbin Black, Derrick Hitt, and David Hitt.
