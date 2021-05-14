HARTSELLE — Funeral for Iris Anice Goodwin, 82, will be Monday, May 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Calvary Assembly with Pastor George Sawyer officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Goodwin died on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 5, 1938, in Walker County to Curtis Goodwin and Azalee Sandlin Goodwin. She was employed by Huntsville Hospital as a Certified Coding Specialist, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lorraine Lee.
Survivors include daughter, Madeline Suzanne Weed; sons, Charles Brenton Weed and Eric J. Weed; six grandchildren, Tyler, Stacey, Jessica, Sydney and Emma Weed and Melanie Douglas; great-grandchild, Alex Douglas; a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Britt Parson, Tyler Weed, David Gilbert, Broderick Whittier, Brian McQueen and Christopher Cody.
