DECATUR — Funeral for Isaac Damian Barroso Robaina, 48, of Decatur will be Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with C. Micheal Sherman officiating. Burial will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Barroso Robaina, who died Monday, September 23, 2019, was born, March 13, 1971, to Augusto Gill Robaina Robaina and Tita Regla Barroso Anglada. He was a firm believer in Jesus Christ. He never missed an opportunity to share his faith with others. He was a very kind and good-hearted man. Isaac was a loving father, husband and friend. He touched the lives of everyone he met with his contagious smile. Isaac was a generous and helpful man. He opened his home and impacted the lives of many children and never meet a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tita Regla Barroso Anglada.
Survivors include his wife, Terry Barroso Robaina; daughter, Tita Marie Robaina; father, Augusto Gill Robaina Robaina; three brothers, Juan Miguel (Valerie) Robaina Barroso, David Robaina Barroso and Valerie Robaina Barroso; sister, Ada Julia Rabaina Barroso; aunt, Tita Mercedes Anglades Barroso; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Juan Miguel Robaina, Steve Rikard, Mikey Sherman, Chase Speak, Chris Park, Alan Dingler and James Gibson.
