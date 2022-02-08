MOULTON — Iva Lee Beatty Baum, age 98 of Moulton, passed away Saturday February 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be on Wednesday February 9th from 12 until 2 p.m. at McConnell Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with Brother Tony Pitts officiating. Internment will follow at Limestone Memory Gardens.
At the family’s request, please no live flowers.
Mrs. Baum is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nora Lindsey; grandchildren, Rhonda Garlen (Michael), James Lindsey (Cindy), and Johnothon Echols; great-grandchildren, Laura Mauldin (Brandon) and Michael Senyeri (Tiffany); great-great-granchild, Alahna Senyeri; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Baum; son, Terry Lindsey; parents, Ernest and Laura Beatty; four sisters and two brothers.
