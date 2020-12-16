DECATUR — J.B. Snyder of Decatur passed away December 14, 2020. His Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be Thursday, December 17th, at Roselawn Cemetery with his son, Brother Joel Snyder officiating.
J.B. is survived by his brothers, James Snyder (Faye-deceased), Jack Snyder (Mamie); sister, Patricia Sewell (Autrey) and Wanda Sue Bailey (LaVaughn); four children, Debby Burgess (Mike), Karen Michael (Danny), John Braxton Snyder, Jr. (Marie) and Joel Snyder (Johlyn); grandchildren, Kari Ann Snyder, Jennifer Michael, Wayne Snyder, Melissa Allen, Stephanie Dunn and Garrett Burgess; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Devin, Maggie, Brandon (deceased), Brently, Griffen, Braxton, Triston, Masen and a host of church families across the state of Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Joe and his loving wife, Mary Sue Snyder of 69 years. J.B. pastored for 57 years and was a member of Unity Baptist Church of Decatur. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and a loving and dedicated man of God.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, Decatur.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.