EVA — Funeral service for J.D. Harper, 90, will be Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Eaton and Rev. Wiley Kitchens officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Harper died on Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 23, 1929, in Cullman County to Grover C. Harper and Mattie Lee Meadows Harper. He was an Accountant and Secretary-Treasurer for the Universal Construction Company, prior to his retirement. He was an active member of the Eva community and a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Hartselle. As a veteran of the United States Army, he served in the Korean War in the 47th M.A.S.H. (Surgical Hospital). He also was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 52 of Hartselle. Preceding him in death were his first wife, Eulene Harper; his parents; three brothers, Arthur Harper (killed in World War II) and Grady Harper and six other brothers and sisters, who passed away at young ages, and one nephew, William “Billy” Harper.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Holmes Harper; two stepsons, Kenneth Russell, Falkville and Ronnie Russell (Janet), Falkville; two stepdaughters, Wanda Segler (David), Moulton and Tammy Nichols (Tim), Vinemont; niece, Gloria Irene Kitchens; grandniece, Cynthia Hyde; grandnephew, Greg Mickle and a host of other nieces and nephews
Pallbearers will be Jesse Hyde, Jacob Hyde, Caleb Hyde, Tim McWhorter, Todd Russell, Kevin Russell, Landon McWhorter and Junior McCrary.
